Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – In the midst of his Farm concert tour, mother nature put a damper on what would’ve been Luke Bryan’s concert Saturday night in Eyota.

A series of thunder and rainstorms led Bryan’s team to the decision to cancel.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said the decision was made by Bryan’s team as there were concerns about the safety for those who would have attended.

“With those conditions as they were it was difficult for them to even get a lot of the work done,” Torgerson said. “Further reports said more rain with potential for severe storms, so it just was not worth try to keep doing what they were doing.”

It was not just the fans that were disappointed by this announcement, but local businesses as well.

Smoak BBQ was set to be one of the many vendors in attendance for the concert, but the cancellation sent them packing.

“Very disappointed, I mean we have been planning for this event for weeks. We had I think 25 different volunteers that were coming. We had a lot of food ready; a lot of pieces were in place to have a great concert,” Smoak BBQ Regional Manager Brian Lang said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Landline bus fees will be waived through December 15th when booking on Sun Country Airlines...
Sun Country offering Landline service for free through December 15
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
New director for office of cannabis management says she will not take role
Police lights
Stewartville man arrested after punching deputy in face during stop

Latest News

Businesses, Olmsted County Sheriff react to Luke Bryan concert cancellation
Dogs Downtown returns to the Med City
A fun afternoon in Rochester for humans and pets alike
Dogs Downtown returns to the Med City
RCTC students rewarded for classroom dedication.
RCTC students awarded for classroom dedication