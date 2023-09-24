Additional showers and storms possible tonight, early this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve managed some impressive rainfall amounts across southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa over the past few days. Some areas of Fillmore County have received over 6″ of rain while the Rochester area has received a little more than 4″.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall map (KTTC)

A few stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight with overcast skies remaining. Temperatures will cool into the mid-50s with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Additional rain chances are possible through the early work week with seasonably cool temperatures. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with light winds. Some areas could pick up an additional 0.10″ to 0.50″ of rainfall between Sunday night and Tuesday evening.

Estimated rain totals (KTTC)

Temperatures remain in the mid-60s Wednesday before warming back into the low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday. Conditions will also dry out through the midweek with sunshine returning by Thursday. Afternoon highs look to climb into the mid and upper 70s by the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

