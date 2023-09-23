Scattered storms through Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve finally had some good rainfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA. These totals will help cut into the large deficit we’ve had over the past several months.

Rain total at KTTC (KTTC)

Our total at KTTC has now reached near 2.50″ of rainfall since Friday evening. We measured just shy of 2″ of rain from Friday evening until 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. Since 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, we received another 0.50″ of rain.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Radar-estimated rainfall amounts have reached near 2-4″ in some portions of SE MN and NE IA. Estimated totals through Fillmore, Winona, Winnebago, Hancock, Howard, and Winneshiek Counties fell in that 2-4″ range.

Rain chances ahead (KTTC)

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday morning with some lingering showers in the evening. Isolated showers will be possible on Monday with a few stray storms on Tuesday. I think most areas will end up staying dry on Tuesday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

