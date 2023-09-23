Rochester fire station paints new community mural

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local artist received a grant to create two community focused murals in Rochester.

Artist Cassandra Buck earned a Minnesota State Arts Board grant and partnered with the Lowertown Neighborhood board to organize a community mural painting to help create her artwork.

The painting lasted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Silver Lake Fire Station. Participants painted the mural on the station’s garage door. Residents and passersby also stopped in throughout the day to contribute.

“It’s been delightful to have people stop by that we didn’t expect. we’ve had all age groups from ten all the way to grandparents. and we’ve also had a lot of people driving past honking and saying, ‘wow that looks really great,’ or walking by and saying, ‘wow we love what you guys are doing the colors look really awesome’,” Lowertown Neighborhood Board member & Communications Committe Chair Laura Zastrow said.

The Lowertown community leaders says the grant project was made possible due to the citizens of Minnesota, appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature and federal tax dollars from the National Endowment for the Arts.

