Rochester fire station paints new community mural

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local artist received a grant to create two community focused murals in Rochester.

Artist Cassandra Buck earned a Minnesota State Arts Board grant and partnered with the Lowertown Neighborhood board to organize a community mural painting to help create her artwork.

The painting lasted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Silver Lake Fire Station. Participants painted the mural on the station’s garage door. Residents and passersby also stopped in throughout the day to contribute.

“It’s been delightful to have people stop by that we didn’t expect. we’ve had all age groups from ten all the way to grandparents. and we’ve also had a lot of people driving past honking and saying, ‘wow that looks really great,’ or walking by and saying, ‘wow we love what you guys are doing the colors look really awesome’,” Lowertown Neighborhood Board member & Communications Committe Chair Laura Zastrow said.

The Lowertown community leaders says the grant project was made possible due to the citizens of Minnesota, appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature and federal tax dollars from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Stewartville man arrested after punching deputy in face during stop
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently...
UPDATE: Owatonna Police Dept. makes arrest after incident prompting SWAT team presence
Lane closures will begin Monday, September 25 on the 16th St. SW bridge
16th St. SW bridge construction to start Monday

Latest News

KTTC News at 5
Rochester fire station paints new community mural
Chevy Chase is coming to the Mayo Civic Center
Chevy Chase is coming to Mayo Civic Center
Early voting began September 22nd in MN
Early voting begins in Minnesota
Lindsey Loken of Blondies Butcher Shop
Protein-packed freezer meal ideas from Blondies Butcher Shop