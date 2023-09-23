RCTC students awarded for classroom dedication

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 300 RCTC students were awarded for their dedication in the classroom Saturday.

The Rochester Community and Technical College Foundation had more than $400,000 to give away in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Words are not enough to describe how I feel right now because I am a big beneficiary of scholarships. Without all of the scholarships that I have received here it would not have been possible to complete my education here, so I am very grateful, but I also feel a sense of responsibility,” scholarship recipient Chuka Okose said.

The school held a celebratory breakfast to honor the students and thank the donors.

