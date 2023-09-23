RCTC students awarded for classroom dedication

RCTC students rewarded for classroom dedication.
RCTC students rewarded for classroom dedication.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 300 RCTC students were awarded for their dedication in the classroom Saturday.

The Rochester Community and Technical College Foundation had more than $400,000 to give away in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Words are not enough to describe how I feel right now because I am a big beneficiary of scholarships. Without all of the scholarships that I have received here it would not have been possible to complete my education here, so I am very grateful, but I also feel a sense of responsibility,” scholarship recipient Chuka Okose said.

The school held a celebratory breakfast to honor the students and thank the donors.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Landline bus fees will be waived through December 15th when booking on Sun Country Airlines...
Sun Country offering Landline service for free through December 15
Police lights
Stewartville man arrested after punching deputy in face during stop
Weather timeline
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend
Chevy Chase is coming to the Mayo Civic Center
Chevy Chase is coming to Mayo Civic Center

Latest News

NAMI Walk generates mental illness education, advocacy.
NAMI Walk generates mental illness education, advocacy
Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather
Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
New director for office of cannabis management says she will not take role
Grilling at the big game with Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar B-Q
Grilling ideas for your next tailgate