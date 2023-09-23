Olmsted County seeking a grant to help complete a multi-million-dollar housing project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Housing and Development Authority (HRA) is looking to expand its aid to individuals experiencing homelessness.

The organization is currently seeking a grant of $10 million from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS). If approved, this money would go towards the funding of a $12.5 million housing stability center in Rochester.

The HRA says this facility would offer a number of services to individuals experiencing homelessness. These services would include but are not limited to emergency shelter services as well as assistance in helping the residents of Olmsted County find stable and secure housing.

“What we intend to do is expand the shelter capacity that we currently have. So, we could go from the 45 individuals being served at the warming center to 80 individuals so almost double in size,” Olmsted County Associate Director of Housing Mary O’Neil said.

If this grant is approved, the HRA says it hopes to begin construction in the summer of 2024, with the goal of being completed by the fall of 2025.

