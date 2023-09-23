NAMI Walk generates mental illness education, advocacy.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was all about education, support and advocating for those with mental illness.

Hundreds gathered at Silver Lake Park Saturday morning for Rochester’s annual NAMI Walk. Groups, businesses and schools from around the community teamed up to raise funds to build better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

“Many teams come together in tribute of loved ones that they lost so the Quimby family who lost their son Dustin this spring, they have really come together. The entire Lourdes High School has come together. The football team came out today to honor Dustin who was on the Lourdes Football team,” NAMI executive director Mathew Bjorngaard said. “The Hegges who run a non-profit organization called Aiden’s Light they are out here really honoring their son who they lost to suicide.”

This year, the walk beat its goal of raising $100,000 with more than 70 teams participating. All funds raised will stay local and go towards resources in Southeast Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.