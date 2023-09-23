Luke Bryan concert in Eyota canceled due to weather

(Luke Bryan / YouTube)
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert schedule for Saturday night in Eyota has been canceled due to weather, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s the official statement from the Luke Bryan Farm Tour:

“Eyota, MN Farm Tour, we are onsite and have been working to make this show happen for tonight. Unfortunately with impending weather we are having to make the tough decision to cancel the show. The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase.”

