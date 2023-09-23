Infant’s monthlong hospitalization prompts national toy recall

A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall. (WMTW, FOLICHIA MITCHELL, CONSUMER REPORTS, CNN)
By WMTW staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) – A Maine infant’s nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a new national toy recall.

Now the family is raising awareness through their traumatic experience with water beads.

Folichia Mitchell said her then-infant daughter Kennedy swallowed one of the Ultimate Water Beads made by Chuckle & Roar.

The kits were sold exclusively at Target, but have since been recalled.

“We’re talking about a pack that sold 10,000,” Mitchell said. “So when I bought them, I bought 10,000. And one, literally one, was found in her body. It definitely changes you to see your child like that.”

Kennedy was hospitalized for nearly a month and needed multiple surgeries.

“That will forever stick with me and stained my heart in a lot of ways,” Mitchell said.

Kennedy is OK now, but has some digestive issues and is making up for lost time with motor skill development.

“Just being laid down for a month and sleeping for a couple of weeks, sedated, she was behind with walking and crawling. When she got out of the hospital, she couldn’t even sit up to support herself,” Mitchell described.

Water bead accidents have been linked to an estimated 4,500 emergency room visits over a four-year period, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Somehow their younger children got them and either ate them or even breathed them in,” Lauren Kirchner, of Consumer Reports, said. “And then once they’re inside their bodies, those water beads can continue to expand.”

Consumer Reports said Thursday the Consumer Product Safety Commission should “move as quickly as possible to finalize a ban or strong limits on water beads.”

“I need the Consumer Product Safety Commission and, you know, these agencies that are here in place in our government for us, to help,” Mitchell said.

Target said they pulled the Ultimate Water Beads in November, but would not say whether they will stop selling other similar water beads.

The manufacturer Chuckle & Roar did not respond to an initial request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landline bus fees will be waived through December 15th when booking on Sun Country Airlines...
Sun Country offering Landline service for free through December 15
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Police lights
Stewartville man arrested after punching deputy in face during stop
Weather timeline
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend
Chevy Chase is coming to the Mayo Civic Center
Chevy Chase is coming to Mayo Civic Center

Latest News

Grilling at the big game with Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q
Grilling ideas for your next tailgate
An alligator suspected of eating a person in Largo, Florida, has been caught and killed. (WFTS)
Alligator suspected of eating person in Florida
A Maine infant's nearly monthlong hospitalization is cited in a national recall.
Infant's hospitalization prompts national toy recall
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered