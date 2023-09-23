Chevy Chase is coming to Mayo Civic Center

Chevy Chase is coming to the Mayo Civic Center
By Leah Pflaum
Sep. 22, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor and comedian, Chevy Chase is coming to the Mayo Civic Center on December 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Chase is one of the original members of NBC’s Saturday Night Live and will now take his show to Rochester.

His show will be following a screening of the 1989 Christmas classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, where he and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion, to answer questions from the audience.

Tickets go on Friday, September 29th at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.com, starting at $25 plus fees.

