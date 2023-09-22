Two Rochester State Farm agents presents $5,000 check to RCTC’s food pantry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two Rochester State Farm agents, Shawn Christensen and David Jorgenson, presented a check of $5,000 dollars to Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC)’s Hive Supply.

The school’s pantry provides basic necessities for free to students in need. These include non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

Students are allowed to visit once a week and can get up to 15 items per visit.

The Rochester agents presented the check to the school on Thursday morning at RCTC main campus.

“We really appreciate everything RCTC brings to the community. We have a couple of interns that has worked for us out here. It is hard to study and learn when you are hungry so anything we can do to give back, we wanna always do that.”

RCTC says the Hive Supply continues to see an increase in student use over the past year. It says any help to reduce student food insecurity is welcomed.

