Sun Country offering Landline service for free through December 15

Landline bus fees will be waived through December 15th when booking on Sun Country Airlines through RST.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sun Country Airlines is offering travelers an extra incentive to book through the Rochester International Airport (RST) for the next few months.

Sun Country is waiving the fee for its motor coach ground transportation from RST to MSP in the Twin Cities.

The partnership is with Landline to connect passengers between the two airports when booking through RST.

Fees will be waived through December 15th.

