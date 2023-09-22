Rain chances return for the weekend
High temps will cool from the 70s to 60s this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Until today warm sunshine has been the rule in our weather this week, but now as we move into the weekend, clouds and rain chances are returning to the region. A storm system from the west is spreading clouds across the area and later in the day, we’ll begin to see some showers develop. Expect sparse, light rain showers in the afternoon with more widespread rain developing during the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southeast breeze.
Some of our local Friday night high school football games may feature at least some light showers, so be sure to plan for that possibility if you’re heading out tonight. A stray rumble of thunder will also be possible. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s with a slight southeast breeze. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
Saturday will be breezy and warm but unsettled again as a line of thunderstorms is expected to rumble into the area in the early morning. After some midday sunshine, another round of thunderstorms will be possible after 5:00 PM. A few of those late afternoon and evening thunderstorms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong winds possible. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with a southeast breeze gusting to 35 miles per hour.
Rain chances will continue through Saturday night and early Sunday with a few isolated showers redeveloping in the afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid-60s with a cool southeast breeze.
After a few isolated morning showers on Monday, bright, mild sunshine will prevail with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
The remainder of next week will be seasonably mild with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, for the most part, next week.
