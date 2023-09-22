Protein-packed freezer meal ideas from Blondies Butcher Shop

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking for a quick meal, then protein-packed freezer meals might be ideal.

Lindsey Loken of Blondies Butcher Shop, dropped by Midwest Access Friday to provide some quick tips for those on the go.

If you would like to know more about Blondies Butcher Shop, you can contact its website here or call (507) 824-2279.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.