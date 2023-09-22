Olmsted County awards two facility projects

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has awarded construction projects for two county facilities.

The first is a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the Public Works Service Center (PWSC) with construction starting this fall and completing in fall 2024.

The expanded building will see larger and more versatile spaces for offices and meetings.

Once completed, employees from other departments across various buildings will move into the new space.

Workers for the Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Parks, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), will all relocate.

A break room and maintenance area will also be added.

The PWSC is located at 1188 50th Street SE in Rochester.

During construction, front office employees will relocate from the PWSC to 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester and the public is asked to avoid using the PWSC.

The second construction project awarded is a 17,500-square-foot facility at the Regional Public Safety Training Center, which is located near the PWSC.

This training center will benefit and be used by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Features in the facility will include a dedicated defensive tactics training space and the ability to conduct multiple trainings at the same time.

The new facility will also be able to help facilitate coordination during emergency or disaster responses with space for multiple county departments.

“We have a strong need for comprehensive law enforcement training and unified response to critical incidents including potential and real disasters. That’s why a facility like this is essential,” said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson in a statement. “This space will enhance our capabilities to ensure the highest quality training for all public safety disciplines. You can’t underestimate how much it means to have the proper facility to conduct this critical training. It really matters when our communities need support the most.”

