Looking to the future: DMC talks equity, connectivity at 2023 annual meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Destination Medical Center (DMC) held its annual meeting right next to the newest part of Discovery Walk. Executive Director Patrick Seeb says that decision was made on purpose, to demonstrate how Rochester is becoming more connected.

When completed, Discovery Walk will connect Soldiers Field Park to downtown Rochester.

“What’s happening in Rochester is a community movement,” said DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.

Seeb discussed some of the DMC’s newest additions as projects, such as the downtown task force.

“It resulted in coalescing around four themes and being clear on who could take the lead on those themes,” Seeb said.

Other DMC members shared their perspectives on how the city can become more inclusive, mentioning the partnership between the city of Rochester and DMC known as Equity Alliance.

“It’s a space where organizations can work together to create a cohesive DEI plan,” said DMC Equitable Economic Development Coordinator Wafa Elkhalifa.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also spoke at the event, where one of her main topics of discussion was the city’s riverfront.

“I can think of four different areas that will be developed in the coming years,” Norton said. “It takes time.”

