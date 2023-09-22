Grilling ideas for your next tailgate

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Christy Buchan of Destination Bar-B-Q were LIVE in Dodge Center Thursday for Midwest Tailgate at Triton High School.

Each week, Midwest Tailgate will visit a local high school ahead of the football game and present ideas for cooking up your own tailgate.

Watch Jim and Christy create some great recipes for your next tailgate or for any occasion here.

Triple que chicken skewers with cowboy cassoulet Boneless/skinless chicken thighs marinated in BBQ seasoned with ribriffic and finish brown sugar/apple cider glaze Ingredients Pan Spray 8 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut each into 4 pieces 8 pieces of thick bacon 1/2 BBQ Sauce ½ cup water 1/4 cup brown sugar 1 cup apple cider 1 tbs garlic chopped. 1 tbs Ribriffic seasoning 1 loaf french bread sliced and buttered Equipment: • Pan spray • Basting brush • Small Aluminum pan disposable • 9x13 casserole dish for marinate • Pitboss Grill preheated to 400 degrees. • Cutting board • Sharp Knife • (2) Small bowl • Spatulas Procedure Combine BBQ sauce and water until mixed well Skewer chicken between weaves of bacon so thew skewer is chicken bacon chicken bacon using the whole strip of bacon and 8 pieces of chicken. Arrange in casserole dish and cover with Bbq water mix and let sit for 24hours Pre heat grill to 250-300 degrees Arrange skewers on grille and cook In aluminum pan mix brown sugar and apple cider together and warm on lowheat spot on grill ( use this to baste skewer every 5 minutes and turn) Split mixture into 2 bowls Place chicken in one bowl and pineapple in the other and marinate for 2-3 hours. Apply pan spray to grill and add chicken seared for 2 -3 minutes on each side. When you flip chicken over you can pineapple to grill as well and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side Melt butter on clean are of grill and put bun on top of melted butter to toast. Serve with a piece of chicken and sliced pineapple on each bun. 6 bean cassoulet Recipe • 1-16 ounce cans pork and beans • 1 16 ounce can butter beans, rinsed and drained • 1 16 ounce can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained • 1 16 ounce can navy or northern beans, rinsed and drained • 1 15-ounce can pinto beans, rinsed and drained • 1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained • 1 pound cook crumble Italian sausage • 1 large onion, chopped • 1 large sweet yellow pepper, chopped • 1 large sweet red pepper, chopped • 6 cloves garlic, whole • 1 teaspoon ghost pepper seasoning • 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper • 1 15 oz can of tomato sauce • 1 cup brown sugar 18-ounce bottles barbecue sauce • 1/4 cup brown sugar • 1/3 cup cider vinegar Pour all ingredients in aluminum pan and mix well Place on smoker/grill and cook for 2-3 hours uncover stirring every 30 minutes or so Serve in bowl with skewer on top and slice of toasted bread

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.