The Garden Skatepark Grand Opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Garden Skatepark hosted a grand opening for the indoor skatepark with the community that had a giveaway and live music by local artists and bands.

Laura and Adam Kramer started renovating the old Whiskey Bones building last Aug. to create a place to form a community. This offers an option for skaters to continue their skills through the cold winter season. The Garden offers a coffee shop and pro shop for their customers.

They officially opened in winter, but are ready to kick off the fall season with a grand opening event with the Rochester Police Department in attendance. The skatepark is preparing for a busy winter season ahead of them as they welcome the Rochester skater community.

Don’t miss out on other grand opening events! On Saturday, Sept. 23, they will have their 1st Annual Harvest Competition where skaters could win a variety of prizes. For more information, please visit www.the-garden.us.

