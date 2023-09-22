Fruity tea and Poke comes to Rochester

Song Tea and Poke in Rochester
Song Tea and Poke in Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Fans of Poke can now enjoy this traditional Hawaiian dish here in Rochester.

Song Tea and Poke also offers trendy fruity teas which they constantly update at its location.

Owner Xing Yang dropped by Midwest Access Friday to show us some products he offers at the store.

If you want more information about Song Tea and Poke you can check it out here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Stewartville man arrested after punching deputy in face during stop
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently...
UPDATE: Owatonna Police Dept. makes arrest after incident prompting SWAT team presence
Lane closures will begin Monday, September 25 on the 16th St. SW bridge
16th St. SW bridge construction to start Monday

Latest News

Song Tea and Poke II
Song Tea and Poke in Rochester
Cascade Lake Celebration is this weekend
Mitchel Movie Minute
Blondies Butcher Shop has tips for protein-packed meals