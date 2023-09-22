Elder Network hosts Memory Café at Zadeo’s Pizza

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Elder Network hosted fun get-together for people with dementia Thursday afternoon at Zadeo’s Pizza.

The Memory Café includes free food, games, and fun activities for participants to enjoy.

Elder Network’s Education Specialist Melissa Stone says the café is a safe space for those facing dementia.

She says it helps them connect with one another and spend quality time.

The program is offered on a voluntary contribution basis, and it is hosted every 3rd Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. in Zadeo’s Pizza.

”Memory Café is one of those times when I feel like I have a really great honor and responsibility to provide some joy back into people’s lives. It’s always a very exciting time to get a group together, do something fun, and see the change from beginning to end.”

Elder Network serves as a network to assist caregivers and those needing care. The non-profit helps people find information and resources to meet their needs.

