Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Stewartville man arrested after punching deputy in face during stop
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
According to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna, the Police Department is currently...
UPDATE: Owatonna Police Dept. makes arrest after incident prompting SWAT team presence
Lane closures will begin Monday, September 25 on the 16th St. SW bridge
16th St. SW bridge construction to start Monday

Latest News

A federal judge has ruled that a university in the Texas Panhandle did not violate the...
Federal judge rules Texas university that canceled drag show didn’t violate free speech rights
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at the Treehouse Pub & Eatery, Wednesday, Sept....
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York’s business fraud lawsuit against Trump
The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge overseeing case to remove Trump from ballot agrees to order banning threats and intimidation