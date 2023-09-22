Civil Air Patrol hosts open house

By KTTC Staff
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron, the local unit of Civil Air Patrol (CAP), hosted an open house on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Great Planes Aviation Center to give insight to the community on what the squadron does locally.

CAP is a Total Force partner of the U.S. Air Force. They are there to provide comfort in times of disaster, search and find the lost and keep their homeland safe. There are more than 64,000 members who volunteer their time to protect the well-being of their communities.

The open house is designed to create awareness of CAP’s contributions to the Rochester community. Cadet and adult members of the squadron will be present to discuss the mission and give their insight on their local impact.

During the event, community members can learn about every aspect of the program through tables and the emergency services will have displays and demonstrations of equipment they use.

CAP promotes aviation and STEM education through their cadet program of future leaders. The program will explain how ages 12-21 can get involved with CAP and their leadership opportunities.

For more information about Civil Air Patrol, please visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com

