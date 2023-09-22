Cascade Lake Celebration is this weekend

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Cascade Lake Community Celebration will take place on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cascde Lake Park.

The free event will include LIVE music, local food and beverage vendors and more. Jenna Bowman of the City of Rochester was our guest Friday on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can check out the website here.

