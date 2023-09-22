Absentee voting begins in Olmsted County Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Absentee voting in the November 7th special election begins for eligible Olmsted County residents.

Starting Friday, voters have until the Monday before election day to submit an absentee ballot.

There are several ways to vote during the 46 day time frame by mail, In-person drop off or direct balloting in-person.

Mailed absentees should be sent to the Olmsted County Elections Office.

In-person drop off ballots can also be brought to the elections office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to absentee vote in-person directly, you can do so at the elections office, Rochester City Hall or the Stewartville Public Schools District Office.

Ballots will not count if they’re received after November 7th.

Information on absentee voting in Olmsted County below:

Olmsted County Elections Office

Dates: October 20 – November 6, 2023.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rochester City Hall , 201 4th St. SE in Rochester, Conference room 104.

Dates: October 31 – November 6, 2023

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stewartville Public Schools District Office (For voters in the Stewartville School District).

Dates: October 31 – November 6, 2023

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Monday, November 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

