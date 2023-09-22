2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Granada men have died following a single vehicle crash near Winnebago Thursday evening.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 1, south of 150th Street in rural Winnebago around 6:40 Thursday evening.

Authorities say Matthew Weisbrod, 48, of Granada and his passenger, Ethan Weisbrod, 19, also of Granada, were killed in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle, a 1993 Dodge Viper, was traveling south on County Road 1 after the 150th Street curve at a high rate of speed, left the road, entered the west ditch and hit a field approach and then landed in the ditch south of the field approach. According to the crash report, neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.

