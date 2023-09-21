Zollman Zoo temporarily closing starting next week

Zollman Zoo boardwalks will be replaced with asphalt trails.
Zollman Zoo boardwalks will be replaced with asphalt trails.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Zollman Zoo will be closed to the public starting Monday, September 25, 2023, until Friday, October 6, 2023.

The Zoo will be closed for boardwalk replacement.

Boardwalks connecting exhibits in the zoo will be replaced by asphalt trails.

Olmsted County says these new trails will be more accessible and safer for future visitors.

The rest of Oxbow Park, including the nature center, hiking trails, and public programming will continue as scheduled while the boardwalks are replaced.

The bison, elk, deer and natural playscape will still be accessible during the closure.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter
City controlled deer hunt
Controlled archery deer hunt in Rochester begins
A pickup truck crashed into Fountain Lake Wednesday morning. No one was hurt.
No injuries after truck crashes into Fountain Lake
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism

Latest News

Residences at Old Town Hall
Olmsted County HRA asks for $10 million grant
Derby Builders interior designer gives a tour of this year's showcase winner.
A look inside fall showcase of homes winner, Darian Leddy reports
Hear from the builders of this year's winners in the fall showcase.
Rochester Area Builders fall showcase winner, Darian Leddy reports
Learn about some building tips from Rochester Area Builders.
Gall showcase of homes- building advice with Rochester Area Builders, Darian Leddy reports