Zollman Zoo temporarily closing starting next week

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Zollman Zoo will be closed to the public starting Monday, September 25, 2023, until Friday, October 6, 2023.

The Zoo will be closed for boardwalk replacement.

Boardwalks connecting exhibits in the zoo will be replaced by asphalt trails.

Olmsted County says these new trails will be more accessible and safer for future visitors.

The rest of Oxbow Park, including the nature center, hiking trails, and public programming will continue as scheduled while the boardwalks are replaced.

The bison, elk, deer and natural playscape will still be accessible during the closure.

