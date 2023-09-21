Walz appoints first Cannabis Director

Erin DuPree will be Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Erin DuPree will be Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management Director(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL) announced the appointment of the state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director Thursday.

Erin DuPree will be starting in the position on October 2nd.

DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner and a consultant who assists other new start-ups in the implementation phase of business plans.

She is also the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co. which is located in Apple Valley.

DuPree is also the founder, vice president of operations, and senior business consultant for Cook and Quinwood Consulting.

She has volunteered with Business Network International, where she has held large scale trainings, seminars, and panel discussions on various topics since 2009.

This position was created by legislation signed into law on May 30 of this year which saw Minnesota join 22 other states in legalizing adult-use cannabis.

The Office of Cannabis Management will regulate cannabis, including the adult-use market, the Medical Cannabis Program, and for lower-potency hemp edibles.

The office will also be responsible for issuing licenses and developing regulations for how and when businesses can partake in the industry.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter
City controlled deer hunt
Controlled archery deer hunt in Rochester begins
A pickup truck crashed into Fountain Lake Wednesday morning. No one was hurt.
No injuries after truck crashes into Fountain Lake
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism

Latest News

Leaves in a drain in Austin, Minnesota.
Austin residents urged to help clear leaves this fall
Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50), center fielder Andrew Stevenson (45) and right...
Twins potential Wild Card Tickets go on sale Friday
Midwest Tailgate this week: Triton High School
Midwest Tailgate heads to Triton High School
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana