Twins potential Wild Card Tickets go on sale Friday

Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50), center fielder Andrew Stevenson (45) and right...
Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50), center fielder Andrew Stevenson (45) and right fielder Max Kepler celebrate after the team's 5-2 win against the New York Mets in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins remain in first place in the American League (AL) Central as the season starts to draw to a close.

The magic number for the ball club to clinch the AL Central Division Title is down to one, even with the Twins being off on Thursday.

For Twins fans looking to potentially catch the club in action in October, a limited number of single-game tickets for a potential AL Wild Card Series at Target Field from October 3-5 Friday morning.

The tickets will be available here at 10 a.m.

Should the Twins win the AL Central and remain as the third seed in the league for the playoffs, Minnesota will host the entire best-of-three Wild Card Series at Target Field.

The schedule for that series would be:

  • Game 1: Tuesday, October 3, Time TBA
  • Game 2: Wednesday, October 4, Time TBA
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, October 5, Time TBA

Minnesota can still clinch the second seed in the playoffs, which would take the club right to the American League Division Series (ALDS) and could host up to three games in that series.

