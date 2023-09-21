Suspect in wedding night crash that killed bride indicted by grand jury

A South Carolina Grand Jury indicted a woman on four charges in an April 28 crash that killed a woman and injured three others.
By Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A South Carolina grand jury returned an indictment on four charges for a woman accused of hitting a golf cart with her car, killing a woman and injuring three others while intoxicated.

Court documents filed Wednesday show the grand jury returned indictments Sept. 12 for felony driving under the influence resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide against 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski.

The charges stem from an April 28 crash on Folly Beach that killed newlywed bride Samantha Miller and injured three others, including Miller’s groom, Aric Hutchinson, WCSC reports.

Police say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. At the time, she was driving 65 miles per hour, according to police.

A blood toxicology report showed Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Komoroski appeared before a judge in August for a bond hearing after her attorneys filed a motion requesting it, stating that she was not a flight risk or danger to the community. Her request for bond was denied by Judge Michael Nettles, who set the condition that the case be tried by March 2024.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping,” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages.

In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

