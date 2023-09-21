Sunny and warm today; Showers and storms possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of bright, warm, summer-like weather continues today. We’re enjoying plenty of sunshine this afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. A slight southeast breeze will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

Clouds will slowly thicken in the area on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. There will be a slight chance for a few spotty, light rain showers in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow with filtered sunshine between those showers. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southeasterly breeze.

There will be a chance for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms on Saturday. A line of weakening thunderstorms will rumble into the area early in the morning Saturday and another, larger round of thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. A few of the evening storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts as the primary threats. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southeast breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour.

Gray skies and periods of light rain will be possible on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a gusty southeast breeze.

A stray shower or two will be possible on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The bulk of the upcoming week will be seasonably mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a fair amount of sunshine. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms late next Thursday and again toward the end of the following weekend.

