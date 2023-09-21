Rochester Public Schools superintendent discusses capital referendum with residents

Dr. Kent Pekel
Dr. Kent Pekel(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City of Rochester residents got a chance to hear more about the proposed Rochester Public Schools technology levy referendum Wednesday night.

More than a dozen people gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Rochester to listen to RPS superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel discuss the technology levy which will be going up for a vote in a November 7 special election.

The levy is proposing $10.15 million annually for 10 years. If approved, it would raise the average Rochester homeowner’s yearly taxes by $135.

According to the RPS school board, the money would go toward improving cyber security, school safety inside and outside, learning software and purchase new devices for teachers.

Pekel said over the course of the last two years, RPS has cut $20 million from its budget, a majority in the form of eliminating 150 jobs. He said this levy is critical to the long-term financial sustainability of RPS.

“We are getting much closer to where we can say we have a really sustainable financial strategy for the future and we’re not cutting every year,” Pekel said. “I will say if this referendum doesn’t pass, we will be cutting another $10 million next year. For sure. Maybe more depending on where some of the other variables play out. So, there is certain moment of urgency and importance in that.”

