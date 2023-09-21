Rochester Area Builders annual Fall Showcase of Homes this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the market for a new home or a builder? This weekend is the Rochester Area Builder’s 2023 Fall Showcase of Homes.

It’s an opportunity to some of the recently finished homes, developments, subdivisions and townhomes in the Rochester market.

There are 20 locations in the open house. Click here for the list, map and more information on Rochester Area Builders.

