Rochester Area Builders annual Fall Showcase of Homes this weekend

Fall Showcase of homes
Fall Showcase of homes(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the market for a new home or a builder? This weekend is the Rochester Area Builder’s 2023 Fall Showcase of Homes.

It’s an opportunity to some of the recently finished homes, developments, subdivisions and townhomes in the Rochester market.

There are 20 locations in the open house. Click here for the list, map and more information on Rochester Area Builders.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter
City controlled deer hunt
Controlled archery deer hunt in Rochester begins
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism
A pickup truck crashed into Fountain Lake Wednesday morning. No one was hurt.
No injuries after truck crashes into Fountain Lake

Latest News

Critical Careers: Project Heat’s On
Rochester Public Schools superintendent discusses capital referendum with residents
Dr. Kent Pekel
Rochester Public Schools superintendent discusses capital referendum with residents
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
AG Ellison issues new opinion amid SRO controversy