Rain chances return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Drought conditions continue to dominate almost all of SE MN and NE IA. The latest drought monitor was just released on Thursday and areas in an “exceptional” drought have increased.

Drought monitor (KTTC)

Exceptional drought has expanded through Fillmore, Houston, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee Counties. Since April 1st, some of these areas are 3-15″ below average in terms of precipitation.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Rain chances return to the forecast late Friday and through the weekend. Showers and storms will stay spotty to stray Friday evening and overnight. Showers and storms will be scattered from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. That will be our best chance of sizable rainfall amounts across the region. On/off showers will continue on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

I do not have high confidence in rainfall totals through the next 3 days. Long-range guidance does not have good agreement on specific totals. Right now, most of our area should see around 0.20-0.80″ of rain.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

