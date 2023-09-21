Owatonna Police investigating stabbing

Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna Police Department(City of Owatonna)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Owatonna Police Department (OPD) are investigating an assault that left one victim with stab wounds.

The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Cedar Avenue south.

The victim was transported for medical attention, no word on the victim’s condition.

No other victims have been reported stemming from the incident.

OPD says there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter
City controlled deer hunt
Controlled archery deer hunt in Rochester begins
A pickup truck crashed into Fountain Lake Wednesday morning. No one was hurt.
No injuries after truck crashes into Fountain Lake
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism

Latest News

University of Minnesota
U of M updates July data incident
Police lights
Stewartville man arrested after punching deputy in face during stop
KTTC News Now
Lane closures will begin Monday, September 25 on the 16th St. SW bridge
16th St. SW bridge construction to start Monday