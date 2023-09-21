Owatonna Police investigating stabbing

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Owatonna Police Department (OPD) are investigating an assault that left one victim with stab wounds.

The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Cedar Avenue south.

The victim was transported for medical attention, no word on the victim’s condition.

No other victims have been reported stemming from the incident.

OPD says there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

