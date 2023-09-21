Olmsted County HRA asks for $10 million grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) has applied for a Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) $10 million grant for the Residences of Old Town Hall property.

The county is looking to build a Housing Stability Center at 607 E. Center Street in Rochester.

The goal is to help address and combat homelessness in the community.

The total project would cost $12.5 million.

With the grant application submitted, the county will now wait until December of 2023 to hear if the application was accepted.

If approved, construction of the Housing Stability Center could begin as early as fall of 2024.

The center would open in the summer of 2025 if that schedule is followed.

