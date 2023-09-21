InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder rescheduled
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.
Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter
City controlled deer hunt
Controlled archery deer hunt in Rochester begins
A pickup truck crashed into Fountain Lake Wednesday morning. No one was hurt.
No injuries after truck crashes into Fountain Lake
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism
Decorah teen charged with hate crime for vandalism

Latest News

Derby Builders interior designer gives a tour of this year's showcase winner.
A look inside fall showcase of homes winner, Darian Leddy reports
Hear from the builders of this year's winners in the fall showcase.
Rochester Area Builders fall showcase winner, Darian Leddy reports
Learn about some building tips from Rochester Area Builders.
Gall showcase of homes- building advice with Rochester Area Builders, Darian Leddy reports
It’s an opportunity to some of the recently finished homes, developments, subdivisions and...
Fall Showcase of Homes, Darian Leddy reports
Fall Showcase of homes
Rochester Area Builders annual Fall Showcase of Homes this weekend