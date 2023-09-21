Critical Careers: Project Heat’s On

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Winter is coming down the pike, and a group of volunteers wants to make sure homeowners in Rochester are ready.

Members of the Rochester Pipe-fitters Local Number-6 and the Minnesota Mechanical Contractors are giving their time and talents for the annual Project Heat’s On. The goal? To provide much-needed heating home services for lower-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners in our community.

Crews spanned the community today, not only fixing furnaces but also checking for dangerous heat-related health conditions and checking for faulty smoke detectors.

Jeremy Thompson is with Local #6 Plumbers and Pipefitters. “Once you’ve done it you see the value in it. You meet people who have no immediate family and friends to come and help, and they can’t afford to have someone come into service furnaces and make sure it’s safe for the heating season.”

Project Heat’s On is celebrating 35 years in Minnesota. It’s helped more than 8-thousand homeowners statewide, giving more than 37-thousand volunteer hours.

