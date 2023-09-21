COVID-19 vaccines available for underinsured

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the weather shifts to winter, some are looking to renew their COVID-19 vaccine. In Rochester there are a number of options available to help combat the virus.

Olmsted County Public Health is offering vaccines for people who are uninsured or underinsured, to schedule an appointment call 507-328-7500. The county says to check with your insurance provider to see if you qualify.

The Minnesota Department of Health provides COVID-19 tests for those that enter their information through the website.

The Biden Administration recently announced it will resume offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to households starting Monday, September 25.

