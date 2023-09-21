Bright and warm today; cooler with shower chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of bright, warm, summer-like weather continues today as temperatures are expected to reach the 80s in most of the area. After some patches of morning fog, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the low 80s and a slight southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly thicken in the area on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. There will be a slight chance for a few spotty, light rain showers in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow with filtered sunshine between those showers. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southeasterly breeze.

There will be chances of scattered thunderstorms on Saturday and then light rain on Sunday with seasonably cool high temps. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms on Saturday. A line of weakening thunderstorms will rumble into the area early in the morning Saturday and another, larger round of thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. A few of the evening storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts as the primary threats. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southeast breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour.

There will be a chance of strong thunderstorms in the area late in the day Saturday. (KTTC)

Gray skies and periods of light rain will be possible on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a gusty southeast breeze. A stray shower or two will be possible on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

There will be rain chances over the weekend. The high temps will cool from the 80s to the 60s in the next week. (KTTC)

There will be chances of rain over the weekend. Up to an inch of rainfall will be possible. (KTTC)

The bulk of the upcoming week will be seasonably mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a fair amount of sunshine. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms late next Thursday and again toward the end of the following weekend.

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s for the next several days. (KTTC)

