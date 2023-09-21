Bright and warm today; cooler with shower chances this weekend
High temps will be in the 80s today; seasonable 60s and 70s return this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of bright, warm, summer-like weather continues today as temperatures are expected to reach the 80s in most of the area. After some patches of morning fog, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky today with high temperatures in the low 80s and a slight southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour.
Clouds will slowly thicken in the area on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. There will be a slight chance for a few spotty, light rain showers in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow with filtered sunshine between those showers. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southeasterly breeze.
There will be a chance for a couple of rounds of thunderstorms on Saturday. A line of weakening thunderstorms will rumble into the area early in the morning Saturday and another, larger round of thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. A few of the evening storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts as the primary threats. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southeast breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour.
Gray skies and periods of light rain will be possible on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a gusty southeast breeze. A stray shower or two will be possible on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
The bulk of the upcoming week will be seasonably mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a fair amount of sunshine. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms late next Thursday and again toward the end of the following weekend.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.