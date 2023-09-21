Austin residents urged to help clear leaves this fall

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Austin are being asked to help clear leaves this fall season.

As leaves start dropping from trees, residents are being urged to help protect local waterways by removing excess leaves from their yard, curbs, sidewalks and neighborhood storm drains.

Austin’s leaf site is free and opens this Saturday, September 23 and will be open for residents from dawn to dusk every day through November 26.

Residents can bring leaves and other fall yard waste, such as grass, flowers and plants to the cities site.

The site is located at 1200 27th Ave. NW which is just off U.S. 218 North in the Creekside Business Park.

No branches are allowed at the site.

If you use the leaf drop off site, you’re asked to help dispose of plastic bags and other bags used for yard waste to keep the site clean.

Austin has 2,371 storm drains that take in stormwater and snowmelt from roadways where the water travels through 77 miles of stormwater piping before emptying from 206 outfalls or outlets along streambanks, including the Cedar River, Dobbins Creek and Turtle Creek.

While leaves falling on the ground can help with restocking the soil with nutrients and organic matter, leaves on streets, sidewalks and other urban area, can get washed into storm drains and end up in other bodies of water which feeds algae growth.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) recommends residents rake leaves that collect along curbs, sidewalks or alleys on your property several times throughout the fall.

The MPCA says even if you know a street sweeper is coming, never rake leaves into the street.

Putting leaves in with regular trash or burning leaves is illegal in the City of Austin.

Austin residents can also adopt a city storm drain through the Adopt-A-Drain program where volunteers sweep up leaves, trash and other debris off the surface of their adopted storm drain and report the amount of debris removed, which also aids in preventing floods.

