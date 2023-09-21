16th St. SW bridge construction to start Monday

Lane closures will begin Monday, September 25 on the 16th St. SW bridge
Lane closures will begin Monday, September 25 on the 16th St. SW bridge(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting Monday, drivers on the 16th St. SW bridge over Highway 52 will see lane closures for construction.

Crews are completing concrete work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Construction is scheduled to occur from Monday, September 25 until Friday, September 29, weather permitting.

MnDOT is reminding drivers to practice safe driving habits in and around work zones to keep you and workers safe.

