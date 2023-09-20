What people can do to prevent fall respiratory illnesses

By Eric Min
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The arrival of fall means the flu season is upon us.

Although the exact reason for why is uncertain, fall is a season where respiratory illnesses happen more often.

“It’s people moving indoors, getting in close proximity to each other, sort of breathing the same air because they are in an enclosed space.”

Association of American Medical Colleges Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Ross McKinney

Dr. Ross McKinney says fall respiratory illnesses include flu, COVID, allergies, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

He says these illnesses all have cold symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, fever, headache, and muscle ache.

“If you feel sick, do not go to work. Do not go to school.”

Association of American Medical Colleges Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Ross McKinney

Dr. McKinney suggest wearing a mask if possible, but above all, getting vaccinated. He says it is also best to avoid crowded spaces.

“I think the main thing is people should go ahead and get vaccinated. It is safe. It is far safer than getting the disease. The reason we developed the vaccines is to keep people from getting sick and so getting the vaccine prevents you.”

Flu shots are currently available at your local Hyvee and CVS Pharmacies in Rochester.

