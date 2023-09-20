Warm and sunny on Thursday; Thunderstorm chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rain chances will return to the forecast this upcoming weekend. A strong low-pressure system will move across the upper Midwest.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Scattered showers and storms will be possible late Saturday through Sunday. Right now, this weekend does NOT look like a wash-out, but we could be able see some sizable rainfall amounts over a 2 to 3-day span.

Rainfall outlook (KTTC)

Long-range models do have an agreement on placing around 0.75-1.20″ of rainfall across SE MN and NE IA. Hopefully, this trend continues and plays out to be true this weekend because we need the rainfall.

Rochester Rainfall (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts this month are well below average. Amounts at RST are at 0.40″ for the month. Tha puts us below average for precip by -1.8″ for the month. For the year, Rochester is now -6.5″ of rain.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region. Wind will be out of the southeast around 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies. Highs could reach nearly 8-10 degrees above average on Thursday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

