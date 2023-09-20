Walz gets flu shot, encourages others to do the same

By Quinn Gorham
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Tuesday afternoon at the state capitol, Governor Tim Walz encouraged Minnesotans to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu.

Walz received his flu shot in front of cameras, saying it’s a good time of year to get up to date on inoculations.

“It’s that time of year again, back to school, flu and COVID season is upon us,” he said.

While he didn’t get the new COVID booster due to a lack of availability, he says he fully intends to receive it when those arrive in the state.

“Literally, they will arrive today and tomorrow across the state. So, these are the new ones because we had to wait for CDC approval,” he said.

The push comes ahead of a flu season that the Minnesota Department of Health predicts will pack a punch by way of both the flu and COVID-19.

“Getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 is one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe this fall in winter,” said MDH Commissioner Brooke Cunningham.

Even with the new COVID boosters expected to arrive soon, the shots might be less accessible this time around.

For the first time, the COVID vaccine was not bought out by the government and is therefore on insurance providers to cover.

“Talking to your insurance or healthcare providers about how you can access those shots in a way that is covered by their health plans will be helpful,” said Cunningham.

Walz chimed in, adding that the state’s handling of the virus is now in a much more manageable place.

“First, we have enough for everyone to get. We also know what it means to manage that and to not have a situation where the looming crisis of overwhelming healthcare system is on the horizon,” he said.

