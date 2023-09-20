Tooth Talk with Northwest Dental

Tooth Talk with Dr. Katie Post
By Silentia Slaboch
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Dr. Katie Post the owner of Northwest Dental Group is joining Midwest Access bi-weekly for a new segment called Tooth Talk. She will answer your questions about dental hygiene, dental anxiety, what toothpaste is best and much more. Today’s topic: What kids and parents can expect at a child’s first visit.

Northwest Dental Group has served the area for more than a half-century. It has convenient hours for patients, open as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about Northwest Dental, you can contact them by phone at (507) 203-2332.

Find a list of their locations here.

