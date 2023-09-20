Teen charged in Decorah vandalism

DECORAH, Iowa. (KTTC) – The Decorah Police Department reports 18-year-old Caeden-Philip Andrew Kinyua Nyanjenga is now facing charges for vandalism on multiple Decorah buildings, bike paths, skate parks, and streets that took place overnight on September 17th.

The vandalism included hate speech that was considered criminal.

Nyanjenga has been charged with the following:

- Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree- Hate Crime (D Felony)

-Trespass with Intent to Commit a Hate Crime (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

