Teen charged in Decorah vandalism

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa. (KTTC) – The Decorah Police Department reports 18-year-old Caeden-Philip Andrew Kinyua Nyanjenga is now facing charges for vandalism on multiple Decorah buildings, bike paths, skate parks, and streets that took place overnight on September 17th.

The vandalism included hate speech that was considered criminal.

Nyanjenga has been charged with the following:

- Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree- Hate Crime (D Felony)

-Trespass with Intent to Commit a Hate Crime (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz announces $23 million for economic development in small communities
Rochester stabbing
26-year-old man arrested after stabbing in southeast Rochester
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Hearing for man charged with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder canceled
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
Obituaries

Latest News

St. Paul, MN
Walz gets flu shot, encourages others to do the same
Walz gets flu shot, encourages others to do the same
Olmsted County History Center hosting weekly farmers market
Olmsted County History Center hosting weekly farmers market
United Auto Workers strike could affect supply in near future
United Auto Workers strike could affect supply in near future