Student loan repayments to restart in October

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Student loan payments have been on pause since March of 2020, but this will not be the case for much longer.

Repayments are set to restart on October 1. Borrowers will be required to resume their monthly payments. There are a number of tools available to help make the process as seamless as possible.

Pulse financial planner Matt Elliott offered a key piece of advice to help borrowers during this process as they resume monthly payments.

“Look at an income driven repayment plan. With those your standard student loan payment is just going to be what it would take to pay off your loan over ten years. The income drive repayment plan bases your monthly payment based on what your income is,” Elliott said.

These repayment plans help borrowers organize and prepare for how they will make these payments. Elliott also explained for these plans to work borrowers must also qualify for forgiveness programs.

“If you work at a nonprofit organization and your enrolled in something like SAVE, after ten years the remaining balance is forgiven. Then either twenty or twenty-five years depending on what types of loans you have even if you work at a private institution. Or you don’t work at all, after twenty to twenty-five years the remaining balance will be forgiven as well.”

There are a number of tools at disposal to help make these payments in an organized manor. Elliott also mentioned there is a common misconception that often comes up during the process.

“People treat their student loan debt the same as they might a credit card loan or a car debt. Student loans are different though because you do have to look at what your employment situation is and what your income is and based on that to analyze if you’re going to qualify for loan forgiveness,” Elliott said.

Elliott also urged borrowers to be wary of fraudulent emails during this time, and to speak with their personal loan advisor or visit studentaid.gov.

