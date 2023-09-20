Southeast Rochester residents voice concerns over proposed homeless shelter.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County leaders are looking for ways to help those without a place to call home, but their latest efforts are dividing a neighborhood.

The county is crafting a plan to turn the Residences at Old Town Hall on East Center Street into half affordable housing and half an emergency shelter.

“These actions are a serious breach of trust with the neighborhood,” southeast Rochester resident Helen Roland said.

Many trips were made to the podium at Tuesday’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority meeting as southeast Rochester residents expressed concerns over the proposed shelter.

“We feel that it might be undermining the safety of our neighborhood, and we want to know how that is going to be managed. We’ve worked hard and long to build a home here,” Marcus Mull said.

Paul Sadler has watched a family member experience homelessness. He said investing in a homeless shelter like this is only going to prolong the issue.

“What I have learned as an observer, lifelong observer of this issue, is that money and good intentions alone don’t really solve this problem. I guess, as a community, we’re all going to have to have the courage to do something different. So, the good news is that there are communities that have programs that are successful,” Sadler explained.

However, some residents wouldn’t mind the new addition to the neighborhood. Resident David Lewis has had an encampment in his backyard for the better part of the summer. Lewis said he has never had any issues.

Some neighborhood residents are upset they were not consulted beforehand. One resident started a neighborhood petition to get the point across.

“We understand an emergency homeless shelter this large in a residential neighborhood would be unprecedented. We ask that you slow down and wait for the next grant opportunity rather than proceed with the neighbors on board,” Roland said.

The county has been approved to apply for grant money for the project. To learn more about the proposal, click here.

