SE Minnesota Arts Council awards more than $90k in grants

By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than $90,000 in grants were awarded by the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) to fund training and operations to 18 arts organizations.

These grants are made possible through the Minnesota State Arts Board. Olmsted County saw the most grant money at $50,000. Here is a list of how much each county in the SEMAC region was awarded:

Dodge County

  • Mantorville Art Guild received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Facilities & Maintenance.
  • Mantorville Theatre Company received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Freeborn County

  • Albert Lea Community Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Goodhue County

  • Bells of the Bluffs Handbell Ensemble received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • I Cantanti Chamber Choirs received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Red Wing Arts received a $2,500 Arts Management Training grant for Cultural Competency Training.

Houston County

  • Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Olmsted County

  • Children’s Dance Theatre received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Med City Arts Festival received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.
  • Rochester Area Handbells received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Rochester Chamber Music Society received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Rochester Community Band received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Rochester Male Chorus received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Rochester Pops Orchestra received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Equipment & Technology.
  • Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Sing Out Loud received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Sweet Adelines Zumbro Valley Chorus received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Administrative Expenses.

Winona County

  • Frozen River Film Festival received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
  • Winona Arts Center received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Yesterday, we awarded 42 arts programming grants for a total of $302,834 in funding to applicants throughout...

Posted by SEMAC on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

