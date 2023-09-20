RCTC HIVE Supply receives $5,000 grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community Technical College (RCTC) is set to receive a $5,000 State Farm grant for its HIVE Supply program.

The HIVE Supply food pantry helps to reduce food insecurities of both students and staff.

RCTC has seen an increase in student use of the pantry over the last year with each month setting a new record for students served.

The college says funding the pantry is needed to keep the program intact.

The grant money comes from Local State Farm agents Shawn Christensen and David Jorgenson representing State Farm.

The check will officially be presented Thursday, September 21st, at 10:30 a.m. at the RCTC HIVE Supply.

“No one should have to choose between going hungry and going to college. Sadly 35% of students face that difficult choice. This $5,000 community grant from State Farm will help our students have regular access to healthy food so they can stay in school, focus on their classes, and get a degree,” said Kristin Mannix, Advancement Director for the RCTC Foundation in a statement.

